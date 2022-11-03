Motorcyclist dragged by Dallas hit-and-run driver

Dallas police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who dragged a motorcyclist for about a block early Thursday morning.

Police said someone in a Cadillac car hit the motorcycle on Cedar Springs Road, southeast of Dallas Love Field, around 1 a.m.

The motorcyclist fell off the bike and ended up lodged under the car. Instead of stopping, the driver dragged the motorcyclist for about a block.

Police said the driver continued for about another block before abandoning the car and running away. No arrests have been made.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.