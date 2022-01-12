Royse City officer back on duty after being hit by SUV while helping stranded driver

A police officer injured on the job nine months ago returns to duty on Wednesday.

Royse City Officer Michael Bayley was hurt while helping a stranded driver on Interstate 30, east of Dallas, in April.

Body camera video shows the moments the driver of an SUV lost control, swerved, and hit him.

He’s been undergoing physical therapy determined to return to the job.

"Since that day, Officer Baley has been working hard with his doctors and physical therapists to get back to full duty. Today, we are excited to report, Officer Baley has been cleared to return to full duty and will be back on patrol," the Royse City Police Department said on social media.

The department is reminding drivers to pay attention, slow down and move over when they see emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

