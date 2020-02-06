Rolling Stones to play Dallas concert at the Cotton Bowl

article

The Rolling Stones will come to Dallas as part of the band's "No Filter" tour.

Shows in 15 cities were added to the tour and announced on Thursday, including May 29 at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park.

Houston was the only Texas date on the band's first run through North America on this tour.

May’s upcoming concert will be a return trip, of sorts, for the band. The Stones played the venerable stadium on Nov. 1, 1981. Video of the concert shows lead singer Mick Jagger performing while wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey with RB Tony Dorsett’s number.

The concert is also one of a growing number of events in the stadium, which for many years only hosted a handful of football games and mostly sat empty.

New Fair Park operator Spectra, which took over last year, recently announced K-pop band BTS would play two nights on May 9 and 10. The stadium was also the site of the NHL’s marquee regular season event, the Winter Classic, on New Year’s Day.

Tickets for the Rolling Stones concert go on sale on Valentine's Day.