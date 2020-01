article

K-pop boy band BTS is coming to Dallas later this year on their new Map of the Soul Tour.

The group will play two shows at the Cotton Bowl on May 9 and 10.

Because of high demand, Ticketmaster is asking fans to register with the BTS Fan Club for a chance to buy tickets first.

The deadline to register is Feb. 2.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 7.