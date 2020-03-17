Rolling Stones concerts in Dallas, other cities postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

article

The Rolling Stones will not be coming to the Cotton Bowl this May.

The band announced it is postponing its upcoming North American tour because of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

The Stones were planning to kick off the “No Filter” tour in San Diego on May 8. They were scheduled to play in Fair Park on May 29.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon,” the band said in a news release.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

May’s concert was to be a return trip, of sorts, for the band. The Stones played the venerable stadium on Nov. 1, 1981. Video of the concert shows lead singer Mick Jagger performing while wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey with RB Tony Dorsett’s number.

Advertisement

The concert was also one of a growing number of events in the stadium, which for many years only hosted a handful of football games and mostly sat empty.

Concert organizers encouraged ticket holders to hold onto their original tickets. More information will be released at a later date.

RELATED LINKS:

Nine new COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Dallas County, three in critical care

Texas reports 1st coronavirus death

Officials: Grand Prairie resident who didn't travel diagnosed with COVID-19

Some North Texas school districts, including Dallas ISD, to close schools "indefinitely"

Dallas closes all bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms, theaters to stop spread of COVID-19 coronavirus