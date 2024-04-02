Rockwall senior living center turning solar eclipse into unforgettable 'solar-bration' for its seniors

A once-in-a-lifetime event like next week's total solar eclipse means North Texans, young and old, have likely never experienced one in person.

At a local senior living facility, it means making sure the day is special for all its residents.

It’s an event no one wants to miss, and Brookdale Senior Living Home is making sure its residents have a chance to be a part of it.

At 76 years old, Jean Jakubowski raised five kids alongside her husband of 56 years.

"The oldest is 56, and the youngest is 35," she said. "So we have them stretching from one end to the other."

Jakubowski's got many stories to tell. And on April 8, she'll add a total solar eclipse to her list.

"Well, I know I’m not gonna see another one in my lifetime, so this is it!" she said.

Jakubowski lives at the Brookdale Summer Ridge Senior Living Home in Rockwall.

On Monday, North Texas is expected to be in the path of totality for the solar eclipse. The facility is throwing what it’s calling a ‘solar-bration’ for all the residents.

"I really enjoy the fact that I’m here to see it," Jakubowski said.

So is 89-year-old Sarah Lawson.

"Why do I want to see it? Because I’ve never seen it before," she said. "It is a miracle of God. It happens so seldom in the world."

Lawson is ready to take advantage of the opportunity.

"Because my lifetime is just about over, and I want to observe and be part of everything that I can," she said.

Resident engagement coordinator Kathy Quijano wants the residents to have a full celebration. As Quijano said, life doesn’t end when you move into assisted living.

"Just knowing, ‘Hey, I have something to do later on today.’ That’s important to me, and that’s important to them," she said.

Quijano plans to have eclipse-themed drinks and food, trivia and special homemade crafts for everyone to remember the day.

"I just want them to have a memory not just for next week, but I want them to have memories forever," she said.

Brookdale has multiple locations throughout North Texas, and every place is planning its own celebration for the day.

Quijano hopes this is something they can share with their family, especially their grandkids.