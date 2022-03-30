Rockwall County homes damaged by overnight storms

People in parts of Rockwall County are cleaning up after early morning storms damaged homes.

Most of the damage was concentrated in the Bluebonnet Ridge neighborhood.

The roof of a carport fell on top of cars at one home; and outdoor furniture from that house ended up in a neighbor’s yard.

The front yard of another home is now littered with debris and insulation because the roof was torn off. The family’s playhouse was moved back about six feet by a strong gust of wind.

Frances Brown said she has three cows and one horse on her property. They were all spooked by what she described as about 10 seconds of loud, sudden breaking noises and lots of shattering glass.

"It was a little bit before 4:45 this morning, asleep in bed and then all of a sudden there was a racket. It sounded like the roof was banging. Things on the back patio were banging," Brown said. "There was no warning. In fact, when I called 911 they said, ‘Yes ma’am, we were under a tornado watch but no report of a tornado has been made.’ And I said, ‘Well, ma’a,m, I just got hit by a tornado.’"

Brown feels certain about what happened. Thankfully everyone in her family is okay.

The Rockwall County sheriff said there have been no reports of any injuries or deaths.

The National Weather Service will send out a survey team to determine whether it was indeed a tornado or microburst of strong winds that caused the damage in the neighborhood.

