Richardson ISD campus returns to remote learning, trustee hold emergency meeting on future school closures

Several North Texas school districts are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases on their campuses, forcing some to send students back to remote learning.

The Richardson ISD school board had an emergency meeting Friday morning to talk about an increase in COVID-16 cases in the district. They fear several campuses may be forced to shut down like Brentfield Elementary did this week.

Nearly a quarter of Brentfield's students were absent this week because they either tested positive for COVID-19 or were quarantined. Administrators decided to hold classes online until the campus reopens in 10 days.

The school board heard from parents passionate about the district’s mask mandate, as well as online learn. They also heard from some working parents angry about the sudden closure.

"The entire messaging around this situation has left it to parents to decide. And as we can see, parents outside of school are not masking, they're not taking care of precautions. They're sending kids to school with Covid," one parent said.

"The nurse who I called and talked to couldn't tell me when – maybe end of last week, maybe Monday – or how she was exposed, or if she was a close contact but that hopefully the positive kid would call or text their friends and let them know. This can't be how this works," said a mother whose high-school aged daughter is currently in quarantine.

"You all stated yourselves that kids are falling behind because of virtual learning and that it was unsuccessful, so why do we want to move back to this?" another parent argued.

"What happens if parents can't keep their jobs? How are we feeding our children? How are we keeping lights over our heads? You guys, these are serious things we need to be thinking about when you decide on a whim to shut down a school. Not everyone has cush stay-at-home mom gig, okay? Some of us have to work," a parent said.

Superintendent Jeanie Stone remains firm that safety is the priority.

"We are doing everything we can to keep kids in school learning and to meet the needs of all of our students although some of our parents and constituents may not agree on either one of those sides," she said.

After public comment, the board members heard from the Health Services Department.

"Many of the comments previously made this morning show a limited understanding of science and of infection control and transmission," a physician told board members. "The evidence is clear that mandatory masking is an essential component of a layered strategy to protect the health and safety of students and staff, reduce transmission of COVID, and keep schools open."

The board went into executive session and came out with no decision on closing other campuses at this time.

They will reevaluate the date at their next meeting in October.