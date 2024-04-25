Knife-wielding man shot and killed by Arlington officer

Arlington police say they shot and killed a man who charged at officers with a knife.

Police initially responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex near Green Oaks Blvd and Collins Street.

Arlington Police Lt. Courtney White says the 911 caller said that they had stabbed someone to death.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they saw a man peeking out a window.

The man came outside with a knife. Officers gave him commands to drop it, but he charged officers and was shot, police say.

The man fell to the ground but ran away.

Officers chased him, and the man raised the knife and ran toward officers again.

Then, the same officer shot at him again.

Police say the man turned around and ran toward a field. That’s when a different officer tased him, and he fell to the ground.

As they were putting handcuffs on him, police realized he had been hit by at least one bullet. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say no one else was inside the apartment and have not found any evidence that there was a victim of a deadly stabbing, as was indicated by the 911 caller.

Police say it's possible the man who was killed was the initial 911 caller, but it's still under investigation.

Police did not release the name of the man who was killed.

The officer was placed on administrative leave.