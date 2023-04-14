Reunion Tower's new restaurant Crown Block opening soon

An upscale steakhouse is opening next week at the top of Reunion Tower. But unlike in the past, the new restaurant will not spin.

Crown Block is a steak and seafood restaurant concept by the Las Vegas husband and wife team Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla.

The two are James Beard nominees and have opened similar restaurants in Las Vegas and Vancouver.

Their newest establishment will serve rare steak including prime beef, Texas Wagyu and Japanese A5 Wagyu, as well as sushi and chilled seafood.

Crown Block takes over the space once occupied by Wolfgang Puck’s Five Sixty restaurant, which shut down during the pandemic and never reopened.

But because the main dining room is on Reunion Tower’s 18th floor, guests will not get 360-degree views of the Dallas skyline.

DALLAS - JANUARY 12: The Hyatt Regency Hotel and Reunion Tower at sunset on January 12, 2009 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Expand

The rotating 17th floor – the Crown Room – will only spin upon the request of those who book it for private events.

Crown Block opens Monday.

Reservations can be made up to three months in advance at crownblockdallas.com.