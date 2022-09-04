Republican Tarrant County Judge endorses Democrat in Lt. Governor's race

article

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, who is a Republican, has endorsed Democrat Mike Collier in the race for Texas Lt. Governor.

Collier is facing off against incumbent Dan Patrick in the race.

Whitley, who announced last year that he will not seek a fifth term in office, said Collier is a "bean counter" and "someone who understands local control."

RELATED: Longtime Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley will not seek re-election

"I am honored and proud to earn the support of Judge Glen Whitley, who has served the people of Tarrant County for more than a decade. We may be of different parties but we both care deeply about the people of Texas. And as Lt. Governor, I will be a partner with our cities and counties so that we can build a state where our children can have dreams as big as Texas," Collier said in a statement.