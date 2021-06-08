Longtime Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitely will not seek re-election

article

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitely will not seek a fifth term in office next year.

Judge Whitley has been on the Commissioner’s Court since 1997 and has been the county judge since 2007.

The Republican also led the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as head of emergency management.

"After much deliberation with fellow leaders, friends, and, most importantly, my family, I have decided that now is the time to prepare for the next chapter of leadership for Tarrant County. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve my County and to do so alongside my fellow Commissioners. I am proud of all that we have accomplished together to make Tarrant County among the most innovative and collaborative counties in the nation," he said. "I raised my family in Tarrant County, I started my business in Tarrant County, and I will continue to serve Tarrant County with all that I have for the remainder of my term and into my next chapter."

The announcement likely means there will be a mad scramble of ambitious politicians.

One has already announced his candidacy – former Tarrant County Republican Party Chair and former Mayor of Farmers Branch Tim O’Hare.

Advertisement

The next primary election for the Tarrant County judge is in March of 2022 with the general election following in November.