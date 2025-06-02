Expand / Collapse search

Rep. Beth Van Duyne demands justice in Grapevine Lake deadly jet ski hit-and-run

By
Published  June 2, 2025 10:48am CDT
Grapevine
FOX 4
article

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) speaks at a press conference on border security at the U.S. Capitol on February 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. Van Duyne spoke on Texas's right for self-regulation of border security. (Photo

Expand

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old, Ava Moore, tragically died after a jet ski struck her kayak on Grapevine Lake during Memorial Day weekend; the jet ski operator fled the scene.
    • Two suspects, identified as undocumented Venezuelan migrants, have been arrested; bond is set, but an immigration hold will likely keep them in custody.
    • U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, who sponsored Moore for the Air Force Academy, is demanding justice and has highlighted the immigration status of the accused.

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, of Irving, TX, is demanding justice for the death of 18-year-old Ava Moore. Moore was kayaking on Grapevine Lake Memorial Day weekend when a jet ski crashed into her, and the jet ski operator left the area.

Beth Van Duyne demands justice

The Latest:

In an interview with Fox & Friends on Friday, Van Duyne said she personally sponsored Moore's application to the Air Force Academy two times. She said this incident should never have happened.

"I am still livid about what happened and why it happened," Van Duyne told "Fox & Friends" Friday. 

She said she is "committed to securing justice for the victim's family."

Van Duyne said she believes the crash was avoidable. 

"These two Venezuelan illegal immigrants who should never have been in our country," she said on Fox & Friends, "who just recklessly were on a jet ski and smashed into Ava as she was home with her family before she was getting ready to go to boot camp."

READ MORE: Grapevine Lake jet ski hit-and-run highlights political focus on immigrant crimes

Van Duyne said Moore was left in the water to die.

The Texas representative said she has been in touch with the Moore family since the crash. 

Ava Moore

Moore was just weeks away from starting basic training for the U.S. military, a dream her friends and family said she was proud to pursue.

She had recently graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School and was home visiting her parents in North Texas for Memorial Day. 

Grapevine Lake crash victim gets military honors

Grapevine Lake crash victim gets military honors

The funeral for an 18-year-old North Texas girl killed in a tragic jet ski hit-and-run on Grapevine Lake Memorial Day weekend was held in Fort Worth on Saturday.

The backstory:

The crash happened near Oak Grove Park on Grapevine Lake on the evening of May 25.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, two women were on a jet ski that was traveling at a high rate of speed and dangerously close to other people in the water.

Witnesses told investigators that Moore and other kayakers tried to paddle away before she was struck from behind.

The 18-year-old victim suffered severe head trauma. She was pulled to shore by bystanders, then taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities said a passenger on the jet ski stayed at the scene and spoke with first responders. But the driver, later identified as Daikerlyn Alejandraa Gonzalez Gonzalez, got into a vehicle with a man, later identified as Maikel Coello Perozo.

Related

Bond set for Grapevine Lake jet ski crash suspects
article

Bond set for Grapevine Lake jet ski crash suspects

A bond amount has been set for the two undocumented migrants accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Grapevine Lake on Memorial Day weekend. But they are not likely to get out of jail any time soon.

Several parked vehicles were hit as the pair drove away from the scene.

Witnesses provided officers with photos and videos taken immediately after the accident, and a tip line was later set up to identify the suspects, receiving more than 900 tips.

Grapevine Lake jet ski suspects in removal proceedings

Grapevine Lake jet ski suspects in removal proceedings

A deadly Grapevine Lake jet ski hit-and-run accident is getting a lot of political attention because the suspects in the case crossed the border illegally.

The arrest affidavit says that Gonzalez and Perozo were identified based on tips and facial recognition software.

READ MORE: Grapevine Lake jet ski hit-and-run: Suspects had suitcase packed at time of arrest

Both suspects entered the country illegally from Venezuela, according to ICE.

ICE officials said they were both arrested at the time of their entry, processed for a notice to appear, then released on their own recognizance.

ICE said both are now in removal proceedings.

Grapevine Lake Jet Ski Crash Bond

Several political officials and immigration authorities pushed for "no bond to be assigned" to Daikerlyn Alejandraa Gonzalez Gonzalez and Maikel Coello Perozo, both 21-years-old, following the death of 18-year-old Ava Moore.

But a magistrate on Thursday set Gonzalez’s bond for a manslaughter charge at $500,000. 

Related

Grapevine Lake crash: Gov. Abbott to suspects 'Welcome to Texas. Here's your Death Penalty'
article

Grapevine Lake crash: Gov. Abbott to suspects 'Welcome to Texas. Here's your Death Penalty'

Gov. Greg Abbott commented "Welcome to Texas. Here's your Death Penalty" after the arrest of two suspects in a deadly jet ski crash on Grapevine Lake.

Perozo’s bond was set at a little more than $3,000 for his misdemeanor charges, including hindering apprehension and an accident involving damage to a vehicle.

However, both suspects now have an immigration hold on them.

Dig deeper:

The immigration hold means that if the suspects do post bond, they will stay in custody until they answer the state charges against them or until they are deported.

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials would pick them up if either of them posted bond, and take them to a federal facility, or they could stay in the Tarrant County jail, where they are now.

The Source: The information in this story comes from Grapevine police, ICE officials, Tarrant County court records, FOX News, and previous news coverage.

GrapevineCrime and Public Safety