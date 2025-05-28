Grapevine Lake jet ski hit-and-run highlights political focus on immigrant crimes

The Brief A hit-and-run case involving an 18-year-old with a future in the Air Force and two Venezuelan nationals is getting a lot of political attention. Gov. Greg Abbott suggested on social media that the suspects should face the death penalty. By law, their alleged crimes would not warrant the death penalty in Texas. Political experts say the language is "designed to stir up the base."



A deadly Grapevine Lake jet ski hit-and-run accident is getting a lot of political attention because the suspects in the case crossed the border illegally.

The death of 18-year-old Ava Moore has become the latest chapter in the political back-and-forth over illegal immigration.

Grapevine Lake Jet Ski Accident

The backstory:

Moore, who was heading to the Air Force Academy, was killed while kayaking on Grapevine Lake on Memorial Day.

She was allegedly hit by 21-year-old Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez, who investigators believe was the driver of a speeding jet ski.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents helped to apprehend her at a home in Dallas after she fled the scene.

She and 21-year-old Maikel Coello Perozo, who helped her flee, are both Venezuelan nationals who are in the country illegally, federal immigration officials confirmed.

Related article

Political Rhetoric

What they're saying:

Gov. Greg Abbott took to social media, suggesting the suspects should face the penalty.

But the state charges in this case would not qualify for the death penalty.

"This is designed to stir up the base. And the governor’s language today, where he says, ‘Welcome to Texas. Here’s your death penalty,’ is not consonant with what actually happened. There was a crime committed. It was very serious. But it’s not death penalty eligible. And so why would he say that except to stir up the MAGA base," said SMU Political Scientist Cal Jillson.

Courtesy: Texas Game Wardens

Attorney General Ken Paxton also called attention to the case quickly. His headline on a news release was "Two illegal aliens arrested in connection to the death of a woman on Lake Grapevine."

Among Republicans, this is an example of the shift from talking about the surge at the border to serious crimes committed by people who are not United States citizens.

"There are themes and stories and examples that both parties think play well for them. This is one that Republicans believe play well," Jillson said.

Featured article

Legislative Agenda

What we know:

Lawmakers in the Texas Legislature have pushed for bills that would create new laws for immigrants.

One that is still up in the air is Senate Joint Resolution 1. If it clears the legislature and the governor, there would be a public vote to automatically eliminate bond conditions for immigrants accused of certain crimes.

Jillson said Texas will continue to see two tracks with the issues playing out in court and in the court of public opinion.

"In a court of law, you have to present arguments and evidence to sustain your criminal charge. In politics, you don’t have to," he said.