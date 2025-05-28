Grapevine Lake jet ski hit-and-run: Police release new details on deadly crash, arrests

The Brief Officials held a news conference Wednesday morning to release more information about the fatal jet ski hit-and-run crash on Grapevine Lake on Sunday. Texas Game Wardens, Grapevine police and Homeland Security Investigations were in attendance. 18-year-old Ava Moore was killed in a hit-and-run jet ski crash while kayaking over Memorial Day weekend. Two suspects were arrested Tuesday after fleeing the scene of the crash and then crashing into two separate vehicles.



Texas Game Wardens and Grapevine police have released more information about the fatal jet ski hit-and-run that killed 18-year-old Ava Moore over Memorial Day weekend.

Deadly jet ski crash on Grapevine Lake

The backstory:

Investigators said two women were riding a jet ski near Oak Grove Park on Grapevine Lake the evening of May 25 when they crashed into a kayaker.

The victim, later identified as 18-year-old Ava Moore, suffered severe head trauma. She was pulled to shore by bystanders, then taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities said the jet ski’s passenger stayed at the scene and spoke with first responders, while the jet ski driver got into a vehicle with a man. That vehicle crashed into two vehicles as they left the area.

The jet ski driver has since been identified as 21-year-old Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez. The man she left the scene with, 21-year-old Maikel Coello Perozo, has also been arrested. Their relationship is being investigated.

The passenger of the jet ski has not been charged at this point, officials said during the news conference.

The Texas Game Wardens are leading the investigation into the water incident. Grapevine police are handling the vehicle hit-and-run cases.

The Latest:

Texas Game Wardens and officials with the Grapevine Police Department say there were more than 900 tips from the public about the driver of the jet ski.

Investigators are still trying to map out the scene of the deadly crash.

When asked if alcohol could have been a factor, officials said it was still under investigation.

Officials are also tracking down the owner of the jet ski, and working to determine if it was rented.

Ava Moore's Family issues statement

"We are so thankful for the countless messages and demonstrations of love and support, and most grateful for the many prayers we have received. This is a difficult time for all involved, but also an opportunity for our beautiful girl to continue to impact our community. Out of this tragedy, God will make good and that only can be accomplished through forgiveness. We respectfully ask for your time and privacy to breathe, and thank you for all of your kindness and support. God bless."

Dig deeper:

According to the arrest affidavit, the jet ski was traveling at a high rate of speed and dangerously close to other people in the water. Witnesses told investigators that Moore and other kayakers tried to paddle away before she was struck from behind.

Bystanders tried to stop Gonzalez and Perozo from fleeing, but members of their group helped them escape to a nearby parking lot. The pair were arrested two days later at the Oak Cliff residence.

Arrest of ‘Alejandra Gonzalez’

Courtesy: Texas Game Wardens

Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez was arrested Tuesday morning at a home in the 4700 block of Kildare Avenue in Oak Cliff. Law enforcement agencies, including Grapevine and Dallas police, the Texas Game Wardens, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security surrounded the home around 11 a.m.

According to her arrest affidavit, Gonzalez is charged with second-degree felony manslaughter. Her bond is set at $500,000.

Arrest of Maikel Perozo

Maikel Coello Perozo was also arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident. Police believe he was driving a blue Toyota Corolla that helped Gonzalez leave the lake. Perozo was charged with a collision involving damage to a vehicle, which is a class B misdemeanor, and hindering apprehension, which is a Class-A misdemeanor.

The Latest:

Joshua Johnson, acting field office chapter for ICE ERO in Dallas, said Gonzalez and Perozo "crossed the southern border in 2023 or 2024. They were arrested at the time of entry, processed for a notice to appear, then released on their own recognizance."

Both Gonzalez and Perozo are in jail on an immigration detainer. They will have to see an immigration judge who will decide whether they are removed back to Venezuela.

"I would think that a bond would be inappropriate in this case," Johnson said during the news conference.

The two suspects are in the state's custody. Once the state is finished with their case, they will be turned over on the ICE detainer, and they will proceed through the immigration process.

Jet ski hit-and-run suspects in the country illegally, Ken Paxton says

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said both Gonzalez and Perozo, who are from Venezuela, were in the United States illegally.

"Ava Moore’s senseless death was caused by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country in the first place," Paxton said. "My heart breaks for Ava’s family and friends, and my prayers are with them as they face this tragedy."

Paxton and other state officials commented on the case online.

In a post on X, Gov. Greg Abbott wrote, "Welcome to Texas. Here’s your Death Penalty," linking to a news article about the crash.

Witnesses help after crash

Lisa Scrabeck was at Grapevine Lake when the crash happened and told FOX 4 what she witnessed.

"I heard someone in the crowd say, ‘She hit someone.’ So I turned around and went back toward the water because I was concerned," she said.

Scrabeck said she saw bystanders pull Moore from the water and begin life-saving measures. She also saw the suspects attempting to flee.

"I looked towards the water and saw her and the passenger on the jet ski going away from the incident. They were waving toward their people, and you could tell they were trying to get away," she said.

Remembering Ava Moore

Ava Moore

Moore was just weeks away from starting basic training for the U.S. military, a dream her friends and family said she was proud to pursue.

She had graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School less than a week before the crash, on May 19.

"We lost an exemplary teammate this weekend – Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met," U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind said. "Her constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges of the Prep School, and her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions to improve herself and her team."

Her basketball coach, Ke’sha Blanton, said Moore had big ambitions.

"She talked all year about becoming a four-star general one day because she loved it," Blanton said. "She made those around her better."

Moore was visiting her parents in North Texas for Memorial Day weekend when the crash happened.