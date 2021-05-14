Remains found near Paul Quinn College in Dallas identified as missing man James Alan White

article

Dallas police confirm remains found in a wooded area near Paul Quinn College are those of a man who's been missing since October.

The remains were identified as James Alan White.

His case was featured in a Trackdown segment last year.

RELATED: Trackdown: $20,000 reward offered to help find James Alan White

He was last seen gassing up his Porsche in the Oak Lawn neighborhood of Dallas.

About a week later, the car was found not far from Paul Quinn College, but he remained missing.

On Thursday, a survey crew for the college found remains near the campus and called 911.

Advertisement

It's still unclear how he died, but homicide investigators are now on the case.