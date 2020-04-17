Recently laid off disabled vet living in Dallas having problems getting his stimulus check

Gregory Holloman thought he made all the right moves to get his stimulus check, but now, his check is in limbo.

The IRS has said that people can't change their banking information once the stimulus check is "in process," but didn't not specify what that time frame is.

“Nobody will help me. I can’t get a dollar from anybody,” disabled Army veteran Holloman said.

The 52-year-old commercial truck driver was laid off in March, and is now in a serious financial bind.

“I came back and he said I’m shutting the company down because of the coronavirus. He didn’t want to go into the office and said I need my truck back and I said, what?” Holloman recalled.

Holloman was living on what little savings he had, and was relieved to hear he'd be receiving a stimulus check from the IRS this week.

He can only afford to stay at his Dallas Airbnb until Monday.

“I’m broke,” he said. “I borrowed $400 from my elderly father, and after two days here, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Holloman said he went online and updated his banking information so that the stimulus check would go to his current account.

Days later, he used the IRS’s "get my payment" link only to find the payment was deposited into a closed account with Wells Fargo.

“Even though two weeks prior to that, I gave them the right information. That didn’t make any difference so I don’t know where my check is and I need it bad, I need it bad,” Holloman added.

FOX4 contacted Wells Fargo about the problem.

In an emailed response, a spokesman said, in part:

“Wells Fargo has returned the funds to the U.S. Treasury and they will redirect funds to the customer via check. The timing of when the customer will receive this check is dependent on the U.S. Treasury.”

As for why the check was sent to Holloman's closed account to begin with, a spokesman with the IRS said they're looking into it.

The spokesman directed FOX4 to the IRS website, which says people “cannot update direct deposit bank account information after an Economic Impact Payment has been scheduled for delivery. To help protect against potential fraud, the tool also does not allow people to change direct deposit bank account information already on file with the IRS.”

“I served my country, I’m disabled and I can’t get a fair shake, man,” Hollom said.

So it appears Holloman will have to wait for a paper check.

The problem is he doesn't have a permanent address since he used to sleep in the cab of the truck that he drove for a living.

He's trying to stay optimistic.

