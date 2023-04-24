VIDEO: Protesters clash outside Fort Worth drag brunch, 3 counter-protesters charged

A protest outside a Fort Worth drag show ended with three counter-protesters arrested and charged by Fort Worth Police.

On Sunday, protesters from the group "Protect Texas Kids" gathered outside of Fort Brewery and Pizza in Fort Worth because the restaurant was hosting a drag brunch event.

A group of counter-protesters surrounded the restaurant. Fort Worth Police say the counter-protesters were dressed in black, wearing helmets, tactical vests and holding handguns and long guns.

Video from surveillance cameras in the area shows one of the counter-protesters, spraying what police later called pepper spray. There is no audio of what was said leading up to the confrontation.

Fort Worth police said the counter-protester who allegedly sprayed the members of Protect Texas Kids, later identified as 20-year-old Samuel Fowlkes, tried to get away from officers trying to arrest him and threw punches.

While officers tried to get Fowlkes into handcuffs another counter-protester, who police identified as 33-year-old Christopher Guillott, allegedly hit an officer in the face with an umbrella. He was then placed under arrest.

On police body camera video you can hear an officer telling one of the counter-protesters, "you will get shot if you reach for that gun."

FWPD say a third counter-protester, who they identified as 37-year-old Meghan Grant, attempted to charge through a group of officers to get to Fowlkes and Guillott.

Body camera video shows police shoving Grant multiple times before placing her under arrest.

Fowlkes, who lives in Parker County was charged with four counts of assault causing bodily injury, one count of evading arrest, one count of resisting arrest and one count of an assault on a peace officer, which is a second-degree felony.

Christopher Guillott, who lives in Denton County, was charged with interference with public duties and assault on a peace officer.

Meghan Grant from Dallas County, was charged with interference with public duties and resisting arrest.

No members of Protect Texas Kids were charged.

"The Fort Worth Police Department respects everyone’s constitutional rights to free speech and assembly. Our main goal during any protest event is to provide a safe environment that respects all participant’s constitutional rights, while effectively maintaining public peace and order. However, those who choose to violate the law and assault others will be arrested and charged," said the Fort Worth Police Department in a statement.