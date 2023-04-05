Texas Senate passes bills restricting some drag performances around children

The Texas Senate passed two bills looking to restrict drag performances around children on Wednesday.

SB12, filed by State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), passed the Senate in a 20-11 vote. The bill would ban kids from drag shows is they are sexually explicit.

SB12 amends the Texas Penal Code to define "sexually oriented performances" in the state as performances that feature nudity, a male performer exhibiting as a female or a female performer exhibiting as a male or "appealing to the prurient interest in sex."

Under the bill any "sexually oriented performances" would be banned from commercial establishments around people younger than 18. Any "sexually oriented performance" in front of a child would also be banned. Performers could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine. Businesses could be fined up to $10,000.

Sen. Hughes says the bill is not intended to stop theatrical or other similar exhibitions.

SB12 was one of the bills Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick marked as one of his priorities for the legislative session.

"I selected SB 12 to be a top priority of mine because someone must fight back against the radical Left’s degradation of our society and values. I will not allow Texas children to be sexualized and scarred for life by harmful drag performances," said Lt. Gov. Patrick in a statement following the Senate's passage of the bill.

SB1601, also filed by Hughes, would ban Drag Queen Story Hour performances at municipal libraries in the state. The bill specifically bans any library event attended by minors where "the person being dressed as the opposite gender is a primary component of the entertainment." Under the bill state funds for the library would be denied for the year following any library events.

It passed the Senate in a 19-10 vote.

The bills have featured harsh opposition, with some drag performers testifying in front of House and Senate committees. Opponents say the bills violate the First Amendment.

The bills still have to pass the Texas House and be approved by Gov. Greg Abbott before becoming law.