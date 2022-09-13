Prosper ISD trustees meet behind closed doors after lawsuit alleges bus driver sexually abused students

article

The Prosper school board in Collin County is meeting to discuss its next steps in the wake of sexual abuse accusations against a former employee.

Trustees met in a closed session Tuesday morning. They will take comments from the public afterward.

Prosper ISD faces a lawsuit that claims it failed to protect two sisters from a sexually abusive bus driver.

Frank Paniagua was accused of assaulting the 5 and 7-year-old girls repeatedly last school year. He was later arrested and killed himself while in custody.

Prosper ISD has said it’s hiring an independent commission to investigate.