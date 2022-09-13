Expand / Collapse search

Prosper ISD trustees meet behind closed doors after lawsuit alleges bus driver sexually abused students

Prosper
PROSPER Texas - The Prosper school board in Collin County is meeting to discuss its next steps in the wake of sexual abuse accusations against a former employee.

Trustees met in a closed session Tuesday morning. They will take comments from the public afterward.

Parents sue Prosper ISD, alleging bus driver sexually abused their daughters

The parents of two Prosper ISD students are suing the district because they claim the district failed to protect their young daughters from a bus driver who abused them more than 100 times during the last school year.

Prosper ISD faces a lawsuit that claims it failed to protect two sisters from a sexually abusive bus driver.

Frank Paniagua was accused of assaulting the 5 and 7-year-old girls repeatedly last school year. He was later arrested and killed himself while in custody.

Prosper ISD has said it’s hiring an independent commission to investigate.