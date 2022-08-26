Parents sue Prosper ISD, alleging bus driver sexually abused their daughters

The parents of two Prosper ISD students are suing the district and seeking $5 million in damages because they claim the district failed to protect their young daughters from a bus driver who abused them more than 100 times during the last school year.

The suspect in the case, 61-year-old Frank Paniagua, is now listed as deceased.

Before he died, he was arrested for continuous sex abuse of a child.

Police haven’t confirmed any details about his arrest at this time, but according to the lawsuit, the girls were assigned to his bus, and the abuse occurred every day they rode on it.

The suit alleges that when the parents reported the crimes, the district asked them to keep quiet so as not to attract media attention.

The district says it took "swift and thorough action" when it learned of the abuse.