Prosper ISD school board president charged with indecency with a child

The Prosper ISD has a new scandal.

The district says school board president, 43-year-old Drew Wilborn, was arrested by Dallas police Wednesday on a charge of indecency with a child.

The district says the Wilborn investigation does not involve any Prosper ISD students.

The district sent out the following letter to parents:

"Prosper ISD has some difficult news to share with you. Prosper ISD Board of Trustees President Drew Wilborn was arrested late Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023, by the Dallas Police Department and charged with indecency with a child. This is a criminal matter, and, to the best of our knowledge, this situation does not involve any Prosper ISD students. It is natural for our community to have questions, and we will provide as much information as we can, when we are able."

No other details about the investigation have been released.