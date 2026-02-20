Former Little Elm charter school teacher facing new child sex charges

article

The Brief Former teacher Eric Moore faces three new charges of indecency with a child following a second arrest. The investigation began in January at North Texas Collegiate Academy’s East Campus after reports of sexual abuse led to Moore's resignation. A Denton County grand jury also indicted Moore this week on the original charges of indecency with a child and the continuous sexual abuse of a child.



A Little Elm charter school teacher who was arrested last month for child sex crimes is now facing additional charges.

What's new:

The Little Elm Police Department said 30-year-old Eric Moore was arrested again on Thursday as part of the ongoing criminal investigation.

He turned himself in at the police department to face charges for additional counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Also on Thursday, a grand jury indicted Moore on the original charges.

The backstory:

Moore, a former teacher at North Texas Collegiate Academy’s East Campus in Denton County, was first arrested in January.

Police said they found evidence of sexual abuse of a child based on a report that was made on Jan. 7.

Moore was put on administrative leave that same day. He later resigned.

He was originally charged with one count of indecency with a child and four counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Related article

What we don't know:

Police and the school still have not released details about the case. So it’s not clear how many alleged victims there are or what connection Moore had to them.

It’s also not clear how old the alleged victims are.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the department at CID@littleelm.gov or 214-975-0460.