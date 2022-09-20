Parent protesters want Prosper ISD leaders to resign over bus driver's sexual abuse case

Prosper ISD parents in Collin County called on district leaders to step down at a demonstration and then again at Monday night’s school board meeting.

The parents are upset about the way the district handled sexual abuse allegations against a bus driver.

A lawsuit claims Frank Paniagua repeatedly sexually assaulted two young sisters who rode his bus.

He was arrested in May and died later after jumping from an upper level inside the Collin County jail.

Parents called for transparency at a protest outside Rucker Elementary School, saying they’re still concerned there may be other victims.

"We aren’t going away. These packed board rooms aren’t going away. The petitions are not going away. The press is not going away. You are never going to hear the end of this. This is a major leadership failure," one parent said.

Prosper ISD to hire firm to investigate after lawsuit alleges bus driver sexually abused students

The parents said they were never informed of the allegations or arrest.

They want the superintendent, board members and the principal at the school where the sisters attended to step down.