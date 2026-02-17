Trump declines endorsement in heated Texas Senate Primary between Paxton, Cornyn, and Hunt

The Brief Early voting has begun in a high-stakes Republican primary for U.S. Senate, where Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton currently leads incumbent John Cornyn and Rep. Wesley Hunt. Tensions reached a breaking point as Wesley Hunt filed a police report against the Cornyn campaign, accusing a senior advisor of "doxxing" his family by posting unredacted personal documents online. Donald Trump has not endorsed a candidate in the three-way race, stating he supports all three men, even as Cornyn warns that a Paxton victory could lead to a Republican "massacre" in the general election.



Early voting began today for the March primary and runs through Feb. 27, 2026.

Before the March 3 election, some candidates were out and about today, voting early and making their last-minute pitches to voters.

That includes Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate against incumbent John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt.

Texas GOP Senate Primary

What we know:

Attorney General Ken Paxton does not talk to the media often, but he did today and had a lot of criticism of Senator John Cornyn.

On the first day of early voting, Paxton held a campaign event in his home county.

"I’m not surprised that John Cornyn is focused on personal things as opposed to what he has accomplished. Because you know what, he hasn’t accomplished anything," said Paxton.

Trump withholds endorsement

The latest University of Houston Hobby Poll shows he is the front-runner in a race that includes the incumbent, John Cornyn and Rep. Wesley Hunt. As recently as Monday night, President Trump declined to make an endorsement.

"They’ve all supported me, they’re all good, and you’re supposed to pick one, but we’ll see what happens, but I support all three," said President Trump.

When Ken Paxton was asked if he was surprised at President Trump's lack of endorsement for a specific candidate, he continued to praise the President.

"No, I respect the president. I love Donald Trump. Donald Trump will do what is best for the country. If he feels it’s time to come to the race, he will come to the race that is up to him," he said.

Cornyn warns of ‘Election Day massacre’

What they're saying:

Some republican leaders fear Paxton is more vulnerable in a general election in the wake of his 2023 impeachment and other scandals.

While in Austin on Tuesday, Cornyn did not mince words.

"If the Attorney General is at the top of the ballot, which is where the Senate race will be, we will have an election day massacre. Republicans. Up and down the ticket will pay the price of having an albatross, like our corrupt Attorney General hung around their neck," said Cornyn.

"First of all, he said the same thing about Donald Trump, and he said he couldn’t win, and his day had passed. He has nothing to run on, and I am very proud of my record," said Paxton.

Big picture view:

The Republican primary is expected to go to a runoff. Democrats see a Paxton nomination as a better chance for them to win statewide.

"Legitimate polling I’ve done as well as or better than [Cornyn]. I’m not saying it’s a huge difference, but the polling I’ve seen I have done a point better. Two points better. I’m not worried about that. They can say what they want. Prove it." said Paxton.

Wesley Hunt takes legal action amid ‘doxxing’ allegations

What's next:

Theres two weeks of early voting. Ending on Feb. 27 as primary election day is March 3rd.

Today the third candidate, Wesley Hunt took legal against the Cornyn campaign.