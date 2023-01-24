Lewisville coach, youth pastor among 46 arrested in prostitution sting

Dozens of local men – including some community leaders – were arrested recently at hotels in Frisco and Southlake as part of a multi-agency prostitution sting.

According to federal officials in the Dallas branch of Homeland Security Investigations, the 46 men included a volunteer firefighter, youth pastor, high school teacher and coach, semi-professional hockey player, and the director of operations for a large hospital network in North Texas.

The Dallas Morning News reported they were all arrested between Jan. 12 – 13 at the Hyatt Regency near the Stonebriar Center in Frisco and the Hilton Dallas in the Southlake Town Square.

They allegedly made online arrangements to meet people for sex at the hotels in exchange for money. But those commercial sex workers turned out to be undercover officers, the newspaper reported.

Although the names of the 46 suspects have not been released, the Lewisville Independent School District confirmed Marcus High School teacher and football coach Tim Morrison was among them.

The district said Morrison was placed on administrative leave after his arrest and later resigned.

He and the other suspects are now facing charges for the solicitation of prostitution.

HIS Dallas officials said the undercover operation coincides with the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign to highlight Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Often commercial sex workers are the victims of sex trafficking because they are either underage or were forced into the role.

"By targeting those involved in this crime, we hope to disrupt this activity and provide assistance to human trafficking victims by getting them connected to the advocates and resources they need," said Lester Hayes, the HSI Dallas special agent in charge.

"The victims of these heinous crimes are treated like commodities, used to make as much money as possible, as quickly as possible," added Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. "Those who traffic victims are the scourge of the earth, and we will continue to target those responsible for the trafficking and those who solicit sex from them."

Anyone who is a victim or has information about other local sex trafficking cases is urged to call the department’s tip line at 1-866-DHS-2423.