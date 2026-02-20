Community calls for North Texas pastor, registered sex offender son to be held accountable

The Brief Police arrested Caleb Crawford, the son of a Haslet pastor, for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements while working at a church and school. Pastor Eric Crawford has temporarily stepped down from all leadership duties at Heritage Baptist Church and Heritage Christian Academy pending a financial review. While no misconduct was reported at the school, police are still investigating, and some members of the community are calling for the pastor's permanent resignation.



The fallout continues at a North Texas church and private school where the pastor’s son was reportedly working despite being a registered sex offender.

Some former church members are speaking out, arguing the accountability should go further than the pastor temporarily stepping down.

Accountability for Pastor & Son

What's new:

On Thursday, Fort Worth police arrested 31-year-old Caleb Crawford, the son of Pastor Eric Crawford at Heritage Baptist Church in Haslet.

The pastor’s son was picked up on an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

The church and its school, Heritage Christian Academy, recently terminated his contract as a maintenance worker after parents discovered his status as a lifetime registered sex offender. He was also one of the music leaders at the church.

Also on Thursday, the church announced that Pastor Crawford would be temporarily stepping down from his duties pending an internal church financial review.

During the review, he will not participate in preaching, teaching, administrative oversight, or any leadership functions within the church, school, or related ministries.

What they're saying:

Former church member Katie Thompson, who initiated a petition drive urging the removal of Pastor Crawford, said she believes further accountability and transparency are warranted.

"I believe Pastor Crawford is equally as guilty as his son for allowing access to the children when he knows that it was illegal. I also believe that standing behind faith in God as a shield instead of protecting children is not what our churches should be doing for our community," she said. "I’m very thankful Caleb was arrested yesterday. However, I do believe there should be some accountability for those that also knew and provided the access for him. And I do think Pastor Crawford should resign immediately."

Fort Worth police declined to comment, pointing out that the investigation is ongoing.

Safety Concerns

The backstory:

Records show Caleb Crawford was indicted in 2016 for indecency with a child in a case involving a 12-year-old girl. He was required to register as a sex offender for life with a moderate risk level, meaning he has a moderate risk of re-offending.

Caleb Crawford had been working at Heritage Baptist Church and its private school as an independent contractor, according to church leadership.

A statement posted earlier this week on the school’s Facebook page stated he had no "responsibility" or "authority" over students, and his employment was terminated, effective immediately.

Although there have been no reports of sexual misconduct at Heritage Christian Academy or any known incidents involving Caleb Crawford at the school, several parents told FOX 4 they were concerned about the students' safety.

They alerted the police and said they planned to withdraw their children from the school.