Proposed bill would require hospitals to be notified of violent parolees visiting

A hearing in Austin was held on a bill proposed by a North Texas state representative that would require hospitals to be notified before a person on parole for a violent crime comes to a medical facility.

"Methodist Hospital was not notified that a violent criminal who had violated his parole 50 different times and was on parole for aggravated assault would be entering their hospital," said State Rep. Rafael Anchia (D-Dallas).

In October last year, Nestor Hernandez did enter Methodist Hospital to see his girlfriend who had just given birth, violently accusing her of cheating on him.

Hernandez was charged with capital murder for killing social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa and nurse Katie Flowers.

House Bill 3547 is part of a group of bills filed by Anchia, named the Pokuaa-Flowers Act. It would require hospitals to get advance notice of people on parole for the most violent crimes and on an ankle monitor who want to go on campus.

Exemptions are for emergency medical services. Parole officers must approve visits that must be requested in advance with date, time and reason for the visit.

Parole officers must notify the hospital or local law enforcement.

Hospitals are not liable for any damage or harm caused by the parolee while there.

Abel Herrero (D-Robstown) is the House Corrections Committee chair.

"How is a parole officer supposed to know whether or not this individual that is a parolee that is intending to visit someone's family or otherwise at a hospital?" he asked.

"The parolee has to tell them. Obviously, they need to get special permission to be outside their home if they're wearing an ankle monitor, as in the case of Hernandez," Anchia said.

Parkland, the Dallas County hospital, has the busiest emergency department in the country with more than 800 ER beds and a 157-member police department.

"We feel this bill will help us to enhance our safety measures," said Katherine Yoder with Parkland Health Systems. "If we get that notice, we think this will help in protecting our patients and our employees without little harm or little effect in terms of individual visiting. They won't even know it."

The bill is expected to advance for a full floor vote. It has support from Parkland, the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council and the Texas Hospital Association.