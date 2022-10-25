Social workers group call for state leaders to make changes to gun laws after Dallas hospital shooting

The National Association of Social Workers - Texas is calling for state leaders to make changes to firearm laws after a shooting at a Dallas hospital over the weekend killed a social worker and a nurse.

Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, was working at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday.

According to an arrest affidavit, she went into a new mother's room in the mother/baby unit to provide routine services.

Dallas police say while Pokuaa was attending to the patient 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez stood up and shot her once, killing Pokuaa. Hernandez then shot and killed nurse Annette Flowers.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear that professionals in what should be a safe and supportive space were targeted with violence," said the National Association of Social Workers - Texas in a statement released Tuesday. "We are still collecting details, but it appears that an individual with a documented history of violence carried out the shooting near the labor and delivery area of the hospital."

The National Association of Social Workers - Texas went on to call for changes from the state legislature.

"Members of our profession are engaged in challenging work and spaces, but their safety and well-being should be a priority of the organizations they work in as well as the legislature of our state. We call upon legislators to prioritize limiting access to firearms next session. While no policy shifts will bring these lives back, the leaders in our state can prevent future tragedies," the statement read.

Hernandez, who was on parole for an aggravated robbery in 2015, was granted permission by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to be with his girlfriend.

On Monday, Methodist Hospital Chief Glen Fowler said if the state gave permission for Hernandez to come to the hospital, no one notified the hospital.

"The police department had no forewarning that this person was being monitored by ankle monitor or anything about his criminal history," he said.

Hernandez has been charged with capitol murder.