Prosper preschool teacher arrested after toddlers eat THC gummies

Four students at Primrose School of Prosper are recovering after being exposed to THC in their classroom. A teacher at the preschool is also facing charges.

A spokesman for the town of Prosper said the four children from the toddler class suddenly became ill Monday afternoon.

All four children, who were younger than 2 years old, were taken to the hospital. All four have since been released from the hospital, according to the school.

13-year-old boy reported missing in Fort Worth

Doctors and investigators determined their sudden illness was caused by THC, which is the active ingredient in marijuana.

Police arrested a staff member at the school because of what happened.

Teen hit by car near middle school in White Settlement

Anisah Burks is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of injury to a child.

Children at the school got into a Ziploc bag filled with the THC gummies, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police say Burks left the school shortly after paramedics arrived, but left behind a black hooded jacket with the gummy candy inside.

A police affidavit says Burks later admitted to bringing the THC candy to the toddler classroom.

Primrose School of Prosper is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

The school says Burks was terminated immediately.

The Texas Department of Family Services’ Child Care Licensing Division has been notified.