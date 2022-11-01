13-year-old boy reported missing in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Maximilian Van Wey was last seen on Friday morning on Wilkie Way in southwest Fort Worth. That’s near the school he attends – Wedgewood Middle School.

He’s described as being 4 feet and 11 inches tall and about 87 pounds. He was wearing a navy blue polo shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes at the time.

Detectives said Van Wey did not run away. But as of Monday, they said they didn’t believe he was in danger.

They are asking anyone who’s seen him or knows where he is to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.