Teen hit by car near middle school in White Settlement

A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a car near Brewer Middle School in White Settlement.

Police said it happened around lunchtime at the intersection of S. Cherry Lane and Gibbs Drive.

The boy was riding on a min-motor bike at the time.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Please keep this teen in your prayers as we continue to investigate what happened," the White Settlement Police Department said on social media.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.