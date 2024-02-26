President Biden, Donald Trump to travel to Texas border this week

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump will be taking trips to the Texas border this week.

The White House says that Biden will meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement and local leaders in Brownsville on Thursday.

"He will reiterate his calls for Congressional Republicans to stop playing politics and to provide the funding needed for additional U.S. Border Patrol agents, more asylum officers, fentanyl detection technology and more," said a White House official in a statement.

The trip comes after Republicans blocked a border bill earlier this month.

The president told a group of governors at the White House last week that he is considering making an executive order to restrict the number of migrants entering the U.S.

Biden is considering an option detailed in Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

FILE-President Joe Biden speaks with US Customs and Border Protection officers as he visits the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, on January 8, 2023. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The president's last visit to the border was in January 2023.

Former president Donald Trump is also scheduled to visit the Texas border on Thursday.

Former US President Donald Trump takes the stage during a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, US, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Photographer: Nic Antaya/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Fox News previously confirmed that Trump is set to speak in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Brownsville and Eagle Pass are about 325 miles, or about a 5-hour-20 minute drive, apart.

Eagle Pass is the location of an upcoming new forward operating base for the Texas Military Department.

It is also the location of Shelby Park, where Texas National Guard troops blocked federal agents from entering the park and placed razor wire and shipping containers to keep migrants from crossing the border illegally.

The border is expected to be a top issue among Texas voters in the 2024 election.

The Texas primary is scheduled for March 5, 2024.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.