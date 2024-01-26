Texas retains control of Shelby Park; GOP governors offer National Guard resources to Abbott

There are signs the Biden administration may be backing down from a standoff between the state and feds at the southern border.

Texas officials say they will not comply with a deadline tonight to allow Border Patrol access to Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.

For now, Border Patrol agents say there are no plans to remove razor wire even though a court ruling allows it do so. Meanwhile, more Republican states say they will send National Guard resources to the border.

Along the border in Eagle Pass, it appears Texas is in charge, and some want it to stay that way.

"Mr. President, you say you want to secure the border. Texas has secured it. Leave it alone. We don't need you down here," said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-Texas).

A Friday deadline that the federal government set for the state to let federal agents access a park in Eagle Pass will apparently pass with no changes.

The state took control of the high crossing area earlier this month even though the feds said they needed it to do their job.

A court ruling Monday also paved the way for feds to take down razor wire, but Texas has since added more. It prompted some calls for the federal government to take over the Texas Guard.

"I would remind everyone that the circumstances under which the federal government can mobilize a state National Guard are outlined in the law," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre. "So I’ll leave that there, but I’m just not going to get into speculations on any actions the president is going to take at this time."

Gov. Greg Abbott said in an interview Friday that Texas is prepared for any conflict between state and federal authorities.

"All we can do is be as prepared as possible, deploy as many people as possible, do as much as possible to put up more border barriers and deny illegal entry," he said. "And our head is down. We're working hard, regardless of what the Biden administration is doing."

The tensions led the Border Patrol union to issue a statement Friday saying in part, "Rank-and-file Border Patrol agents are not going to start arresting Texas National Guard members for following their lawful orders. That's fake news."

Meanwhile, more Republicans appear to be souring on a congressional border security deal.

Speaker Mike Johnson told colleagues Friday leaked details about the plan lead him to believe the plan would be "dead on arrival" in the House.

Texas’ floating barrier between US, Mexico can stay for now, court rules in reversal

It comes after former President Donald Trump said a border deal now would be a gift to Democrats.

Immigration is a top issue for voters. Some Republicans still want to see action sooner.

"I think they should try to get something done. That's my personal opinion," said Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Georgia). "But regardless of whether they do or not, there's actions that the president could take right now to help the governor instead of working against him."

Other states sending their National Guard to the border to help is nothing new, but more Republican governors are vowing additional resources and signing on to support Texas’ position.