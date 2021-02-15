Power outages from winter weather halts in-person class, virtual learning in North Texas schools

Widespread power outages from historic winter weather continues to disrupt school district schedules.

Not only are districts across North Texas cancelling in-person classes for Tuesday and Wednesday, many are also halting virtual learning as many students and teachers are without electricity.

Dallas ISD said it will return to virtual learning Thursday and be totally closed until then. Fort Worth ISD will not have classes or virtual learning for the next two days, as well. Arlington ISD will not hold in-person or virtual classes on Tuesday.

The Texas Education Agency is granting school districts up to three days of waivers for this week so those canceled classes do not have to be made up. This TEA decided Monday afternoon to give school districts the discretion.

Arlington ISD Trustee Dr. Aaron Reich pushed state leaders for the change.

"It’s a tremendous relief, not just from that perspective, but from the public safety perspective. Even in the virtual landscape there’s the ability and the infrastructure for teachers if teachers are willing to teach remotely, but they can’t if they don’t have power and students same thing," Reich said.

Advertisement

The TEA waiver allows districts to use up to three days without penalty. Some districts are announcing their cancelled days all at once, while others may choose to do it one day at a time.

RELATED:

Closings/Delays list

Rolling power blackouts turn into lengthy outages Texas as energy demand reaches record high