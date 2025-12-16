Arlington resident wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket
ARLINGTON, Texas - A North Texas resident is $1 million richer after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket in Arlington.
What we know:
According to the Texas Lottery, the Arlington resident recently claimed a $1 million prize for the Extreme Multiplier game.
The ticket was purchased at a QuikTrip gas station on Harris Road in Arlington.
The lucky winner opted to remain anonymous.
Dig deeper:
This was the first of four top prizes, each worth $1 million, for Extreme Multiplier.
The scratch ticket game has $123 million in total prizes.
The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.75, including break-even prizes.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from the Texas Lottery.