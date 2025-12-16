Arlington resident wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket

article

The Brief An Arlington resident has claimed a $1 million top prize from the Texas Lottery’s Extreme Multiplier scratch-off game. The winning ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located on Harris Road in Arlington. The winner chose to remain anonymous.



A North Texas resident is $1 million richer after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket in Arlington.

What we know:

According to the Texas Lottery, the Arlington resident recently claimed a $1 million prize for the Extreme Multiplier game.

The ticket was purchased at a QuikTrip gas station on Harris Road in Arlington.

The lucky winner opted to remain anonymous.

Dig deeper:

This was the first of four top prizes, each worth $1 million, for Extreme Multiplier.

The scratch ticket game has $123 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.75, including break-even prizes.