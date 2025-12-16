Expand / Collapse search

Arlington resident wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket

By
Published  December 16, 2025 12:09pm CST
Lottery
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • An Arlington resident has claimed a $1 million top prize from the Texas Lottery’s Extreme Multiplier scratch-off game.
    • The winning ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located on Harris Road in Arlington.
    • The winner chose to remain anonymous.

ARLINGTON, Texas - A North Texas resident is $1 million richer after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket in Arlington.

What we know:

According to the Texas Lottery, the Arlington resident recently claimed a $1 million prize for the Extreme Multiplier game.

The ticket was purchased at a QuikTrip gas station on Harris Road in Arlington.

The lucky winner opted to remain anonymous.

Featured

Powerball Dec. 2025 vs. the biggest lottery jackpots in history
article

Powerball Dec. 2025 vs. the biggest lottery jackpots in history

The Powerball jackpot is growing to an estimated $1.25 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing. Here’s how that stacks up against the largest lottery jackpots ever won.

Dig deeper:

This was the first of four top prizes, each worth $1 million, for Extreme Multiplier.

The scratch ticket game has $123 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.75, including break-even prizes.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from the Texas Lottery.

LotteryMoneyArlington