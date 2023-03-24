Expand / Collapse search

Possible tornado causes damage in Parker County

Parker County
Storms cause damage in Parker County

Early morning storms caused some damage west of the Metroplex. Viewer Quenton Hyter in Springtown shared video of sheet metal scattered throughout his yard.

POOLVILLE, Texas - A suspected tornado blew through Parker County early Friday morning.

According to FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews, radar images indicated rotation near Poolville around 4:30 a.m. 

At least two trailer homes were flipped in the area and there are reports of downed power lines.

FOX 4 viewers who live in that area shared some photos and video of the storm damage.

Dena Turner snapped photos of the Poolville Tabernacle building, which was built in 1904. It was destroyed by the storm.

Poolville Tabernacle (Courtesy: Dena Turner)

Quenton Hyter shared video of sheet metal scattered across his yard in nearby Springtown.

In Wise County, viewer @BCGtheFirst shared a photo of a tree that fell across County Road 2255 and School House Road in Cottondale.

Tree down across CR 3355 and School House Road in Cottondale in Wise County | Courtesy: BCGtheFirst

The National Weather Service will send a survey team to the area to try to confirm the tornado.