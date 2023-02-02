Chicago-favorite Portillo's is a huge success in North Texas, and if the long lines in The Colony aren't a big enough sign, here's another: they are expanding.

On Thursday, Portillo's announced two new restaurants coming to Arlington and Allen by the end of 2023.

The store in Allen will be located just south of the Allen Premium Outlets, and have a large patio in addition to the double drive-thru.

Beyoncé announces world tour, making stop at AT&T Stadium

The Arlington location will be at 4200 South Cooper Street just across the road from The Parks Mall.

"Texas fans have come from near and far to enjoy Portillo’s in The Colony. We’re so thankful, and we’ve loved serving fans from across the beautiful state of Texas since opening in January," says Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo.

Portillo's says they served more than 80,000 people in the first 15 days at its location in The Colony.

The restaurant is known for its Chicago-style street food, including hot dogs, burgers, Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake.