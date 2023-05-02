Poll: People outside of Texas have an increasingly positive view of our state

People don't want to mess with Texas, in fact, a new poll shows that most people who live outside the Lone Star State think positively of it.

The national poll conducted by Crosswind, a communications firm based in Austin, found that 59% of Americans outside of Texas have a positive view of the state.

That's a 14% increase from when they did the same poll last year.

The survey asked 845 Americans who live outside the state what they think of Texas.

Having trouble viewing the chart? Click here

65% of those polled believed Texas would be a good place to start a business, 64% believed Texas would be a good place to raise a family and 70% said they believe Texas is a popular travel destination.

The poll numbers showed non-Texans believed Dallas was a worse place to raise a family than Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

SUGGESTED:

Overall, 55% of non-Texans in the US believed the state is headed in the right direction compared to other states.

That's a 25% increase from what people thought just 2 years ago.