Poll: People outside of Texas have an increasingly positive view of our state
People don't want to mess with Texas, in fact, a new poll shows that most people who live outside the Lone Star State think positively of it.
The national poll conducted by Crosswind, a communications firm based in Austin, found that 59% of Americans outside of Texas have a positive view of the state.
That's a 14% increase from when they did the same poll last year.
The survey asked 845 Americans who live outside the state what they think of Texas.
Having trouble viewing the chart? Click here
65% of those polled believed Texas would be a good place to start a business, 64% believed Texas would be a good place to raise a family and 70% said they believe Texas is a popular travel destination.
The poll numbers showed non-Texans believed Dallas was a worse place to raise a family than Houston, Austin and San Antonio.
SUGGESTED:
- Fort Worth named one of the best cities in the country to start a business, report says
- Dallas was a top 10 destination for people moving in 2022, truck rental company says
- How much money do you need to live comfortably in Dallas-Fort Worth?
- Two North Texas cities among the best places to live in America, survey says
- Plano named happiest city in Texas, according to new report
- Dallas is the #1 sports business city in U.S., report says
- This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Texas, survey finds
- Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2
- You need to make this much to be 'middle class' in Texas
Overall, 55% of non-Texans in the US believed the state is headed in the right direction compared to other states.
That's a 25% increase from what people thought just 2 years ago.