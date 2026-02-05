Irving road rage murder suspect arrested

article

The Brief A 62-year-old man, Kenneth Nixon, was arrested and charged with murder following a fatal road rage shooting Wednesday evening in Irving. The victim, 33-year-old Yoduardy Sanchaez, died at a local hospital after being found shot inside his vehicle near Belt Line and Finley roads. Specific details regarding the motive or what led to the altercation have not yet been released.



Irving police arrested a 62-year-old man after a deadly road rage shooting.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Belt Line and Finley roads.

According to Irving police, responding officers found 33-year-old Yoduardy Sanchaez inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators later arrested 62-year-old Kenneth Nixon and charged him with murder, as well as two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kenneth Nixon (Irving PD)

What they're saying:

Irving police called the shooting an act of road rage.

They also said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police did not share any information about what led to the road rage shooting or how they connected Nixon to the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information about the incident or Nixon’s involvement was asked to contact Detective S. Herring with the Irving Police Department at 972-721-2604 or sherring@IrvingTX.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to IPDCrimeTips@IrvingTX.gov.