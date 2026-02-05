Expand / Collapse search

Irving road rage murder suspect arrested

By
Published  February 5, 2026 12:11pm CST
Irving
FOX 4
article

Courtesy: Irving PD

The Brief

    • A 62-year-old man, Kenneth Nixon, was arrested and charged with murder following a fatal road rage shooting Wednesday evening in Irving.
    • The victim, 33-year-old Yoduardy Sanchaez, died at a local hospital after being found shot inside his vehicle near Belt Line and Finley roads.
    • Specific details regarding the motive or what led to the altercation have not yet been released.

IRVING, Texas - Irving police arrested a 62-year-old man after a deadly road rage shooting.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Belt Line and Finley roads.

According to Irving police, responding officers found 33-year-old Yoduardy Sanchaez inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

Investigators later arrested 62-year-old Kenneth Nixon and charged him with murder, as well as two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kenneth Nixon (Irving PD)

What they're saying:

Irving police called the shooting an act of road rage.

They also said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police did not share any information about what led to the road rage shooting or how they connected Nixon to the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information about the incident or Nixon’s involvement was asked to contact Detective S. Herring with the Irving Police Department at 972-721-2604 or sherring@IrvingTX.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to IPDCrimeTips@IrvingTX.gov

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Irving Police Department.

IrvingCrime and Public SafetyTraffic