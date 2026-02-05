Irving road rage murder suspect arrested
IRVING, Texas - Irving police arrested a 62-year-old man after a deadly road rage shooting.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Belt Line and Finley roads.
According to Irving police, responding officers found 33-year-old Yoduardy Sanchaez inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Investigators later arrested 62-year-old Kenneth Nixon and charged him with murder, as well as two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kenneth Nixon (Irving PD)
What they're saying:
Irving police called the shooting an act of road rage.
They also said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
What we don't know:
Police did not share any information about what led to the road rage shooting or how they connected Nixon to the case.
What you can do:
Anyone with additional information about the incident or Nixon’s involvement was asked to contact Detective S. Herring with the Irving Police Department at 972-721-2604 or sherring@IrvingTX.gov.
Anonymous tips can also be sent to IPDCrimeTips@IrvingTX.gov.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Irving Police Department.