18-year-old Fort Worth party shooting suspect arrested in Mississippi

The Brief 18-year-old Jaden Grays was arrested at a college in Mississippi for the July shooting deaths of two men at a Fort Worth party. Grays faces charges for the deaths of Thomas Cantrell, 18, and Emiliano Serna, 19, following an argument during the event. While a tip led to Grays's arrest in Mississippi, police have not yet disclosed the evidence linking him to the case.



An 18-year-old is now behind bars after being arrested for the murders of two other young men at a party in southwest Fort Worth over the summer.

Murder Suspect Arrested

Jaden Grays

What's new:

Fort Worth police confirmed Jaden Grays was arrested on Monday in Ellisville, Mississippi.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the 18-year-old was taken into custody at Jones College after investigators in that area received a tip related to the Fort Worth murder case.

Grays is now charged with capital murder for the deaths of 18-year-old Thomas Cantrell and 19-year-old Emiliano Serna.

What they're saying:

"We are in contact with Texas authorities and will work closely with them to ensure that Jaden Grays’ extradition to face charges moves forward in a smooth and expeditious manner. Additionally, we greatly appreciate the assistance of Jones College, their Campus Police Department, and the Covington County Sheriff’s Department in assisting with the apprehension of this wanted person," said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the details about the tip that reportedly helped them connect Grays to the murders.

Fort Worth Party Shooting

The backstory:

The deadly shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 21, 2025, at a home in the 7100 block of Avington Way.

Fort Worth police said the home was filled with teens and young adults for what was advertised as a party. One of the victims got into an argument with a suspect, and shots were fired.

Witnesses carried Serna out to the street when officers arrived. Cantrell was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck/throat area, inside a vehicle close to the same residence. Both men later died at the hospital.

The suspect allegedly got away on foot.