Police officer released from rehab after being shot in face during training exercise

Sansom Park police officer Lina Mino was released from in-patient rehab on Friday after being shot in the face during a training exercise last month.

Officers from police departments in White Settlement, Fort Worth, Mansfield, Westover Hills, Westworth Village and Boyd were there to be a part of the celebration.

Lina Mino

Mino was shot after an unexplained live round of ammunition somehow wound up in a police training exercise taking place at a school in Forest Hill this November.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A reserved deputy constable in Johnson County was suspended following the incident.

At a fundraiser for Mino earlier this week Samson Park police chief James Burchfield said he was confident Mino would return to work.

"Her attitude will bring her back one day, I guarantee it," said the police chief. "We are here waiting for her, whenever she can get back."