Pleasant Grove business holds Thanksgiving giveaway for 'ignored' community

Omar Omar spent Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of his popular wheel and exotic rims business located in Pleasant Grove.

He handed out 300 turkeys and other fixings to people who live in the community that Omar says is often overlooked.

"They ignore this side of town because they think it's the hood. I've been here for 15 years on same corner and I don't see nothing, but good," said Omar.

For many people at the giveaway, this is the only way they could provide a Thanksgiving meal to their families.

"This means a lot for my family, because right now we're having a hard time with everything and trying to get what I can for my family for Thanksgiving," said Vanessa Bright.

"This means so much to me, to help my family out, get them some meals on the table for Thanksgiving," said Latonya Sanders. "I try not to have to ask for help, but I have to sometimes. I manage."

Omar shows kindness to his community because he has also been on the receiving end of hate.

On Christmas Eve in 2015, Omar's Wheels and Tires was the target of a shooting rampage.

Anthony Paz Torres killed one person and attempted to kill four others at the Muslim-owned business.

The victim who died, 25-year-old Enrique Garcia-Mendoa, was not Muslim, and he was simply waiting in the back of a parked vehicle.

"I never let a negative come between me and my customers and my community," said Omar.

The Department of Justice labeled the shooting a hate crime.

Torres pleaded guilty to five federal charges.

"I just try to ignore it and give back," Omar said.

Aside from the food giveaway, Omar also gave out cash to some lucky recipients.

"So they can buy more stuff for the house if they need it," he said.

It comes in handy for folks like Charles Benjamin Sr.

"I'm retired and there isn't money coming in so it's a big help, big help," said Benjamin. "It's great, it's good. Good for everybody out here."

Omar tells FOX 4 during these tough economic and divisive times, he wants to foster unity and peace in his community, regardless of our differences.

He feels events like Tuesday's giveaway do just that.