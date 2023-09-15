Convicted killer from North Texas pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

A Dallas man pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges for a deadly shooting at a car repair shop.

Anthony Torres killed one person and tried to kill four others at Omar’s Wheels and Tires in Pleasant Grove on Christmas Even 2015.

Court documents said he had gone to the business and made anti-Muslim statements a few days before the shooting.

Torres is already serving a 35-year sentence on state murder charges.

He faces up to 37 years for the federal charges.

Sentencing is set for January.