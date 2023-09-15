Expand / Collapse search

Convicted killer from North Texas pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

The man who killed one person and targeted four others at a Dallas tire shop in 2015 has pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes. He's now facing an even longer prison sentence.

DALLAS - A Dallas man pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges for a deadly shooting at a car repair shop.

Anthony Torres killed one person and tried to kill four others at Omar’s Wheels and Tires in Pleasant Grove on Christmas Even 2015.

Court documents said he had gone to the business and made anti-Muslim statements a few days before the shooting.

Torres is already serving a 35-year sentence on state murder charges.

He faces up to 37 years for the federal charges.

Sentencing is set for January.