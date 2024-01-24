Driver who crashed into Garland apartment, killing 71-year-old, had medical emergency, police say

Investigators believe a fatal crash in Garland was likely the result of a medical emergency.

The wreck killed a 71-year-old woman who was inside her apartment when the vehicle struck her building.

Garland police said, as of right now, the driver who had the medical emergency before the fatal crash will not be charged.

"I thought it was a plane crash. I heard the loudest sound I heard in my life," recalled Jamie Fritts, who lives near where the wreck happened.

According to police, just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the driver of a Buick hit a car on Jupiter Road and then crashed into an apartment, killing 71-year-old Plautila Aguirre.

"I’m devastated. I’ve been crying. [Tuesday] was a horrible day, I cried this morning," Fritts said.

The bumper from the Buick was still on the curb one day later.

Fritts placed flowers on Aguirre’s door.

Garland police said the driver had a medical emergency.

"The driver of the Nissan was not injured. After speaking with medical professionals, we do believe the driver of the Buick suffered some medical episode which caused the accident," Garland PD officer Felicia Pegues said.

Fritts said her neighbor was a kind person.

"I’m going to miss her. She was a sweet little lady," Fritts said. "Her little dog would play with my little dog and she would bake goods for the office girls and take things to the office girls."

A neighbor said Aguirre was moving out to live with her daughter soon.

The driver who had the medical emergency had minor injuries.