71-year-old Garland woman killed after car crashes into her apartment

A 71-year-old woman is dead after a car crashed into her Garland apartment on Tuesday.

A maroon Buick LeSabre was traveling east on Fieldcrest near Jupiter Road at around 9:20 a.m. when the driver is believed to have a medical episode, according to Garland police.

The car crashed into a Nissan Altima and then continued to drive into an apartment complex on N. Jupiter Road.

71-year-old Plautila Aguirre was inside the apartment at the time and was struck by the Buick, according to police.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Garland police say the driver of the Buick was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has been released.

Investigators say the driver is cooperating with the investigation and no criminal charges are expected.

Police are still looking into the cause of the incident.