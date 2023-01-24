Plano to seek advice from other cities on short-term rentals regulations

article

The Plano City Council said it is talking with neighboring cities about possible short-term rental regulation changes.

On Monday night, the council showed a list of all the complaints to the Plano Police Department in 2022 because of short-term rental homes.

Police responded to 141 calls last year at 57 properties. More than 40% of those calls were about just six properties.

Most were related to partying, drugs or alcohol. In September, police said one home was being used as a brothel.

The council last year delayed voting on a proposal to require homeowners who use rental companies like Airbnb and VRBO to register with the city and pay a yearly fee to conduct business.

Several people have called for a total ban on these types of rentals in Plano neighborhoods because of the crime and noise complaints.

The council on Monday decided to pick up the discussion next month with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.