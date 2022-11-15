Plano city council delays vote on short-term rental regulations

article

The Plano City Council decided to delay a vote that would regulate short-term rentals.

Council members only said they received more information that needs to be discussed in an executive session.

The mayor said council members also wanted to consult with other North Texas cities about their short-term rental policies.

Plano discusses short-term rental restrictions after home is used as brothel

Initially, the council was set to vote on a proposal requiring rental companies like Airbnb and VRBO to register with the city and pay a $300 fee each year to conduct business.

The city said that would help keep track of rental properties and have a record of whom to contact in case of an issue.

More than a dozen people who live in Plano did express concerns with allowing short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods.

They argue the homes lead to more crime, noise, trash, and traffic.