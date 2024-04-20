Plano woman accused of fatally shooting husband

Plano police are investigating an incident where a woman allegedly admitted to shooting her husband.

Police were called to a home on Monticello Circle shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a man who said he had been shot on Friday night.

When officers entered the location, they found a man with a gun shot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said the shooting suspect was not on the scene at the time.

Plano PD said it then got additional calls from friends of the family who said that the wife of the victim had called them to say she had shot her husband.

Police found the wife, and she was taken into custody in the area of W Park Boulevard and Alma.

Plano PD says the couple does have children, but they were with other family members prior to the incident and were not home at the time of the shooting.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.

Plano police says the incident is being investigated.