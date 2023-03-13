Expand / Collapse search

Plano ISD student to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Faizan Zaki (Source: Plano ISD)

PLANO, Texas - A fifth grader from Plano will represent North Texas during the National Scripps Spelling Bee later this year.

Skaggs Elementary student Faizan Zaki was perfect during the regional competition on Saturday at Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas.

Zaki beat out 26 other students to win the regional championship.

He will get an all-expense-paid trip to Washington D.C. to compete in the national spelling be from May 30 - June 1.